350 jobs are being created in Sligo.

The positions are coming on stream at Abtran - a Business Process Outsourcing provider.

The new development forms part of a regional expansion strategy where the North West has been selected for a major new operations hub.

Abtran already employs over 2,000 people in Cork, Dublin, Kildare and Southern India.

The company will base its new regional operations centre in a high-tech facility at Finisklin Business Park in Sligo which will be up and running by Autumn 2018.

Recruitment for the new roles in Sligo has started.

Enterprise Minister Heather Humphries says it's a tremendous day for Abtran, Sligo and The North West;

"One of the Government’s big priorities is ensuring we have the right conditions and supports in place to encourage job creation in the regions. That’s why I’m delighted to announce this significant investment by Abtran in a new regional hub, which will create 350 jobs in Sligo. "

Pat Ryan is CEO of Abtra, he hopes Ireland will continue to be a key part of the global growth ambitions the company has as Ireland’s largest home grown BPO provider;

"We also believe it is very important to support national and regional economic development wherever possible through the growth of our operations. We engaged in a detailed process where potential locations were reviewed and assessed in consultation with Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

Based on the skillsets identified for our business needs, we selected the North West region as the location for our new operations hub and we are very pleased to announce these new jobs in Sligo which will complement our overall high quality workforce.”