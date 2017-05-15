There's been a 37% increase in the number of sites conducting clinical trials in Ireland since 2014.

Recently, a successful clinical trial in Cystic Fibrosis led to the state funding of the drug Orkambi which has been life changing for certain patients.

There are now calls for increased funding and advocacy for clinical research.

Leading experts in the area have gathered in Dublin to mark International Clinical Trials Day.

Kim Buckley has this report: