Four people have died in a crash near New Ross, County Wexford.



The crash happened at around 6.30pm last night (Monday) on the N25 at Bergerin, approximately four kilometres east of New Ross.



Gardaí say the victims were three males and one female.

They were all the occupants of the car, and were pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the lorry and a passenger were uninjured in the collision.



The road has been closed to allow for a Forensic Collision examination, and will remain closed until at least lunchtime.



Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.