Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a crash in County Wexford that's killed four members of the same family.

A couple in their 60s and their two sons were in a car that collided with a truck near New Ross last night.

Gardai say the three men and a woman were declared dead at the scene last night following this horrific crash at Begerin Hill about four kilometres east of New Ross on the N25.

The family in the car are believed to have moved to the US, but returned home for a funeral.

The driver and a passenger in the lorry escaped injury.

The cause of the collision isn't known and it's understood road and weather conditions were reasonably good in the area at the time of the crash.

Garda forensic collision investigators are to continue their examination of the scene this morning, and detectives say the road is likely to remain closed until lunchtime at the earliest.



They're appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have information to come forward.