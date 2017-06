Doctors are seeing an increase in what they're calling "Selfie Wrist".

Accident specialists in University Hospital Galway say a rise in wrist fractures, is due to over-ambitious selfie-takers.

Cases highlighted in the Irish Medical Journal include a jogger who tried to take a selfie when she was running up steps.

In another case 13-year-old girl was injured trying to take a selfie with her friend while bouncing on a trampoline.