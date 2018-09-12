Four people have been arrested as part of a crackdown on illegal TV streaming.

The two men and two women were detained after Gardai searched two houses in Crumlin and Ashbourne yesterday morning.

It was part of an operation targeting the illegal streaming of TV content including pay per view products.

Six bank and credit union accounts with 84 thousand euro in them have been frozen.

Another 9 accounts have been limited - it's thought over 700 thousand euro has been paid into them over the last 3 years.

Speaking yesterday, Detective Superintendent George Kyne of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said; "This is an organised criminal enterprise where consumers are funding criminality and depriving genuine industry of legitimate revenue. Consumers are providing their payment details to unknown individuals and leaving themselves open to being the victims of fraud and/or data theft. The security around these devices and illegal streaming platforms exposes customers and leaves their home systems vulnerable. It is important that the public is aware of the impact of illegal streaming and its consequences.”