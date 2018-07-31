A four year old Irish girl has died after getting into difficulty in a swimming pool in Marbella in Spain.

The tragic incident happened at a private villa close to the Golden mile area of Marbella at around 10.30 on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the girl was on holiday with one of her two mums when she got into difficulty in the water.

Despite attempts to revive her, the girl, who is believed to be an only child, died at the scene.

Local police are treating it as a terrible accident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.