It's hoped a new Leaving Cert subject will address skills gaps for school leavers.

Computer Science is being rolled out at 40 secondary schools around the country from September.

Education Minister Richard Bruton says the initiative is to prepare children for a society "fundamentally transformed" by new technology.

Extra teachers are being taken on to facilitate students at the allocated schools so they can take on the subject for their Leaving Cert from September.

The course will require students to create apps and websites - as well as writing computer programmes.

Education Minister Richard Bruton says teachers will be given the necessary supports also:

Tech expert Jess Kelly thinks the move is a positive step towards equipping students with the digital technology skills needed for the future - given the fact that Tech Giants such as Google and other start ups are based here.

However she is concerned about which schools have been selected and if broadband is fully available in these areas: