Emotional scenes as runners defy terror threat

40,000 people have taken part in today's Great Manchester Run event, in defiance of last week's terror attack.

A minute's silence was observed ahead of the half marathon event, to remember the 22 people who died on Monday at the Manchester Arena.




The Oasis hit "Don't Look Back in Anger" was played following the silence.

Sky News reporter Frazer Maude was there:

 

Many who took part said they wanted to show solidarity with the victims.

 

All ages took part, and runners in the junior race were also showing their support for the victims of Monday's attack.

 

Some runners paused to pay tribute to the victims, on a day full of emotion.