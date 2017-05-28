40,000 people have taken part in today's Great Manchester Run event, in defiance of last week's terror attack.



A minute's silence was observed ahead of the half marathon event, to remember the 22 people who died on Monday at the Manchester Arena.

Runners observe a minutes silence ahead of the #greatmanchesterrun concluding with a rousing rendition of an Oasis anthem @PA pic.twitter.com/1opJgNdz9N — Rich McCarthy (@VJRichMcCarthy) May 28, 2017







The Oasis hit "Don't Look Back in Anger" was played following the silence.



Sky News reporter Frazer Maude was there:

Many who took part said they wanted to show solidarity with the victims.

As runners gather for today's #greatmanchesterrun Sean from Stockport tells Key 103 why he's taking part pic.twitter.com/bPxR7Qgehh — Key 103 News (@KEY103NEWS) May 28, 2017

All ages took part, and runners in the junior race were also showing their support for the victims of Monday's attack.

Our Mini Runners are getting ready to #RunForManchester 🐝❤️ pic.twitter.com/WF8PuyO41y — Great Run (@Great_Run) May 28, 2017

Some runners paused to pay tribute to the victims, on a day full of emotion.