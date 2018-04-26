Bank of Ireland is to close all its operational support centres by the end of the year, affecting 419 jobs.

It comes following a review of operations at the centres.

It says a number of temporary projects at the centres are set to "naturally conclude", with other activity to be centralised to an alternative location.

This changes will be carried out on a phased basis, with all activity concluded by the end of 2018.

The bank has confirmed 419 positions will be affected by the changes - but adds that staff can apply for other roles.

The company says it's seeking expressions of interest from operational support staff for new branch and contact centre roles.

While voluntary parting or early retirement will also be open to staff affected.