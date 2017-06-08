42 people have been arrested and almost 15,000 thousand euro worth of drugs have been seized in the Kilkenny district area.

Gardai working on project Storm under Operation Thor have been searching 19 premises since Tuesday.

Cannabis, Heroin and Cocaine along with €1,200 in cash were discovered during the searches.



A number of people have been arrested as a result, 23 for crime offences and 19 on Warrants, these offences include breaches of theft, burglary, forgery, firearms offences and the Misuse of drugs act.



15 people have been charged and will appear before sittings of Carlow District Court in the coming days.