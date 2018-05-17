Forty-four percent of people say they'll vote 'Yes' to repeal the 8th amendment in this month's referendum, according to a new poll.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll was carried out among 1200 people on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Asked how they will vote in the referendum to repeals the Eighth Amendment, 44 percent of people say they will vote yes, a drop of three points since April.

32 percent said they will vote no - an increase of four percent.

17 percent of people are still undecided , while 7 percent said they won't vote or refused to say - when these figures are excluded, the Yes side leads by 58 percent to 42 percent.

Dublin remains the most pro-repeal part of the country, while older voters are still more likely to support the No side.