Forty-five patients have now been recalled as a result of the review of scans at University Hospital Kerry.

Two of these require further clinical treatment, while no follow-up is needed for the other 43.

The South South West Hospital Group says reviews have been completed for almost 60 per cent of the patients affected, with over 26-thousand 600 images re-examined so far.

The helpline 1800 742 900 remains open from 9am to 5pm on normal working days.