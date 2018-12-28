A motorcyclist was caught doing nearly 200 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre an hour zone in Westport, County Mayo yesterday.

This motorist was one of the 476 detected breaking the speed limit across the country during the Gardaí's Christmas and New Year Road Safety campaign.

In Dublin, a driver was caught doing more than 120 kilometres an hour in a 50-kilometre zone.

Gardaí are warning that speeding is a major factor in fatal collisions and are urging motorists to slow down.