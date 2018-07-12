Cigarettes worth more than €4 million have been seized in Dublin.

The seizure was made yesterday morning as revenue officers at Dublin Port searched a shipping container that arrived into the city from Rotterdam.

It was labeled 'welding equipment' and 'workshop machinery', but actually contained almost eight million smuggled cigarettes.

They were 'cheap whites' branded "Business Royals" and "Gold Classic", with a retail value of more than €4.3 million.

Revenue says the seizure is part of its ongoing efforts to tackle illegal smuggling, and is appealing to the public for tip-offs.