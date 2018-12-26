5 people arrested by gardai as part of a major crackdown on scrambler bikes and quads in Dublin have been released without charge.

Gardaí say there has been a significant problem in recent years on Christmas morning with illegally operated Scrambler bikes, Quads and Mopeds on the roads in the Cabra and Finglas areas.

Community Policing officers have been calling to schools and parents to warn them of the dangers associated with this activity.

Yesterday morning, Gardaí seized 11 motorbikes and 2 cars.

Two of the bikes have been confirmed as stolen.