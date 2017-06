More than €5 million worth of drugs have been seized in County Meath.

They were found during a raid on a home in Clinstown in Stamullen yesterday afternoon.

A sniffer dog was used to track down the cannabis and cocaine which was found in the house, on its lands and in several cars.

One man in his 30s was arrested at the scene - he's being held at Kells Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.