South Dublin County Council officials have moved onto a site where 5 Traveller families are being evicted from today.

The extended families, who are related, have 28 children.

They are are being evicted from Balgaddy in Lucan by the Council.

Here in Balgaddy in West Dublin where South Dublin County Council is to evict 3 Traveller families today. The families say they’ve nowhere to go. Security and vehicles waiting outside. A van is blocking the entrance to the site. pic.twitter.com/JnWll28vmR — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) January 11, 2019

South Dublin County Council says it reached an agreement with the families before Christmas to vacate the old school site today.

The families dispute this, and claim they can't find accommodation anywhere else.

Martin Doherty is one of the people living on the site.

He says he and his family have nowhere else to go if they are evicted.

Mr Doherty said "We're not looking for Beverly Hills, we're just looking for a hardstand we can move into with a sup of water and a bit of electricity for the time being.

"We will leave this morning- we will move away if they have a place to put us into. We can't go on the side of the road with kids, where do we go?"