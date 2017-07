Gardai in Dublin searching for a missing 5 year old boy who was playing in People's Park in Dun Laoghaire this afternoon have found him "safe and well".

Richard Roche was playing on the swings today before he disappeared.

Gardai say he was missing from 3pm and only found at 7.40pm this evening.

It's not yet known where he had been for all that time but was found close to the park.

Gardai are investigating.