A woman who killed her toddler son while suffering from a personality disorder has been jailed for five years.

Hazel Waters stabbed two-year-old Muhammad Hassan Khan at their home at Ridge Hall, Ballybrack in Dublin in October 2014.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility and this was accepted by the DPP.

Gardaí found Hassan Khan’s body in a bedroom in his home on October 16th 2014.

His mother Hazel Waters had stabbed him twice in the neck with a scissors.

Before his body was found, the court heard she’d text another son describing Hassan as a “fake child” and claiming other family members were “clones”

Following her arrest, she said she had no recollection of what happened to Hassan that day, and still doesn’t almost three years on.

The 47-year-old was originally charged with murder but her plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter was accepted.

Two psychiatrists said she was suffering from a personality disorder that diminished her responsibility for the killing.

Her family said they’re “devastated and heartbroken” at the loss of Hassan whom they described as a “lovely, little happy two-year-old”. They described what happened as a “double tragedy”.

Mr. Justice Patrick McCarthy sentenced her to seven years in prison with the final two suspended.