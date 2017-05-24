Police in the UK say they've now made five arrests in connection with the Manchester concert attack.

And two of bomber Salman Abedi's brothers are being held - including one who's in custody in Libya.

Meanwhile, the terror threat level was raised to its highest rating.

Police say they’re confident they know who all the people are who lost their lives in Monday’s attack.

14 year old Nell Jones was identified as the 11th victim of the 22 who died.

Muslim communities in Manchester are moving to distance themselves from the suicide bomb attack.

Police believe Salmad Abedi was responsible for the 22 deaths in the Manchester Arena.

The Manchester born 22 year old was from a religious family known to have attended mosque regularly.

Imam Muhammad Khurshid says Mr Abedi does not represent Muslims:

The UK government is reminding people of its official advice on what to do in a terror attack.

The terror threat level has been raised from "severe" to "critical" after the Manchester bombing on Monday.

The advice is run, hide, tell. Run to a place of safety - if you can't run, then hide - and when it is safe to do so, call the police.

People are also advised to move from their location if they see a suspicious item.

Juliette Gash Reports from Manchester: