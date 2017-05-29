The HSE has confirmed that over 50 people, including four children, have suffered Salmonella food poisoning in an outbreak linked to a North Dublin pub.



The HSE says those affected were among a number of family parties that were supplied with food prepared at the pub.



The venue has been closed temporarily, while the HSE and the Food Safety Authority carry out an investigation.

Five people have been admitted to hospital and 16 people have been confirmed as suffering from Salmonella.



The HSE is urging anyone who thinks they may have got ill due to the outbreak to contact them.





