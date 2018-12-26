A lucky lottery player in Westmeath has won the top prize of €500 thousand euro in the Christmas Day EuroMillions Draw.

The winning quick pick ticket was bought in Cards 'n Things in the Harbour Place Shopping Centre in Mullingar on December 23rd.

They won after matching the numbers 3, 6, 23, 36 and 44.

Owner of Cards 'n Things, Tim Crooks, said today: "There is a possibility this was bought as a gift and we can't think of a more perfect one at this time of year."

The winner has yet to come forward, and the National Lottery is appealing to all EuroMillions players to check their tickets.

As the jackpot wasn't won last night, this Fridays EuroMillions jackpot is worth €120 million.