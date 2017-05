Dublin City Council has agreed to include 550 extra social housing units on the new Poolbeg West site.

The 34-hectare site in the south-east of the city, includes the old Irish Glass Bottle premises.

Under usual rules 10 percent of the three-and-half-thousand homes to be built on the site must be social housing.

But last night the Council managed to increase that number.

Here's the moment that the motion was passed by Lord Mayor Brendan Carr