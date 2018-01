Storm Eleanor has left a trail of destruction in its wake, flooding homes and downing power lines.



ESB Networks says 55,000 customers lost power - most of them in Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan.



Winds of up 155 kilometres per hour were recorded at Knock Airport.

Motorists are being warned to drive with extreme caution, due to debris and fallen trees.



Paul Hand from ESB Networks says crews are working hard to restore supplies: