Police in London now say 58 people are missing, presumed dead in the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.



That includes the confirmed death toll of 30, but detectives say the final figure may rise further.



The British Prime Minister Theresa May met victims, relatives and volunteers from the disaster in Downing Street today.

She has been criticised for failing to meet with them at the scene, during a visit earlier this week.



At press briefing this afternoon, Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police says they will investigate whether anyone has a criminal case to answer:

