59% of Kids on Social Media by Age 10
Almost 60 percent of children are social networking by the age of 10, despite rules against it.
Internet safety experts are calling for education on online safety to be introduced at primary school level.
And they say its vital that parents talk to their children about online behaviour, and sexting.
Juliette Gash reports;
Listening to a great talk by #Andyphippen this morning in #Dublin talking about the 'Need for Relevant Education' @NOTAevents pic.twitter.com/UEZqaKir1l— Wayne Denner (@waynedenner) June 15, 2017
The conference in Dublin is organised by NOTA, the National Organisation for the Treatment of Abusers. Membership is open to any professional whose work concerns intervention with sexually aggressive individuals regardless of their age, race, gender or sexual preference. With a growing multi-disciplinary membership comprised of practitioners, managers and policy makers from the public, private and voluntary sectors, NOTA is able to bring a wide variety of perspectives to intervention with sexual aggressors.
WHAT DOES NOTA DO?
- Providing a support network for professionals involved in work with, or related to, sexual offending through the national organisation and local branch events
- Publishing NOTA News, a regular newsletter of articles, information, news and book reviews
- Publishing a tri-annual Journal of Sexual Aggression jointly with international publishing house Taylor and Francis
- Developing and extending professional knowledge of sexual aggression, assessment and treatment methods and policy development.
- Initiating, supporting and disseminating research conducted by NOTA members and others
- Contributing to practice and policy development, nationally and regionally, through drafting and publishing guidance
- Organising an annual international professional conference
- Promoting high quality national and regional training events
- Publishing briefings and occasional papers on Policy and Practice