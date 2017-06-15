Almost 60 percent of children are social networking by the age of 10, despite rules against it.



Internet safety experts are calling for education on online safety to be introduced at primary school level.



And they say its vital that parents talk to their children about online behaviour, and sexting.



Juliette Gash reports;



Listening to a great talk by #Andyphippen this morning in #Dublin talking about the 'Need for Relevant Education' @NOTAevents pic.twitter.com/UEZqaKir1l — Wayne Denner (@waynedenner) June 15, 2017

The conference in Dublin is organised by NOTA, the National Organisation for the Treatment of Abusers. Membership is open to any professional whose work concerns intervention with sexually aggressive individuals regardless of their age, race, gender or sexual preference. With a growing multi-disciplinary membership comprised of practitioners, managers and policy makers from the public, private and voluntary sectors, NOTA is able to bring a wide variety of perspectives to intervention with sexual aggressors.