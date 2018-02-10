A five year-old boy has died after falling into a fast-flowing river in County Antrim.

He fell into the water at about 1 o'clock today.

A major search and rescue operation was launched involving police, fire and rescue personnel, and community volunteers.

The boy travelled at least four miles downstream before being rescued in Ballymena and airlifted to hospital, where he later died.

The child had spent more than 45 minutes in the River Braid.

