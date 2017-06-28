96 men, women and children were killed in Britain's worst sporting disaster

British Prime Minister Theresa May has welcomed the decision to charge 6 people over the Hillsborough disaster

The match commander - David Duckenfield - will face 95 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Three other former South Yorkshire police officers, a solicitor with the force at the time, and an official from Sheffield Wednesday will also go to court.

 


Five of the defendants will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on 9 August.

Former chief superintendent David Duckenfield will not appear at this stage for legal reasons.

Kim Buckley has this report: