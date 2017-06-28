British Prime Minister Theresa May has welcomed the decision to charge 6 people over the Hillsborough disaster

The match commander - David Duckenfield - will face 95 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Three other former South Yorkshire police officers, a solicitor with the force at the time, and an official from Sheffield Wednesday will also go to court.

The head of Special Crime at the CPS comments on the criminal charges brought against six individuals over the Hillsborough disaster pic.twitter.com/IfExzujxg0 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 28, 2017



Ninety-six men, women and children were killed in the stadium crush in 1989.

Five of the defendants will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on 9 August.

Former chief superintendent David Duckenfield will not appear at this stage for legal reasons.

Kim Buckley has this report:

"Everyone in the room applauded when the charges were announced" says Barry Devonside #Hillsborough pic.twitter.com/IGORzmrBN4 — Sean Bradbury (@seanbrad2) June 28, 2017



