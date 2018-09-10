61% of adults still believe mental health difficulties are seen as a personal failure. according to a study on attitudes to mental health

Over a quarter of people wouldn't tell anyone if they were experiencing suicidal thoughts, and 3-in-5 wouldn't tell a partner if they were on anti-depressants.

They're just some of the worrying findings of a report on attitudes to mental health, commissioned by St Patrick's Mental Health Services, to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

CEO Paul Gill says they're calling on the Government to roll out a national anti-stigma programme and comprehensive counselling services for children and young people:

'The survey indicates that stigma is still a major problem within Irish society, 40% felt that the public should be better protected from people with mental health difficulties so there still a job to be done'.