A 62 year old former caretaker at a GAA grounds in the Midlands has appeared in court charged with more than 100 child abuse offences.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 2000 and 2013.

The 62 year old accused - who can’t be named for legal reasons - was brought before a district court sitting in Longford this morning.

The court heard he was arrested at a town in the Midlands at 8.15 am and brought to a garda station where he was charged with 144 offences.

The charges relate to the possession and production of child pornography, the sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault.

The court heard the accused used to work at a GAA grounds in the Midlands and there are four alleged victims in the case.

The 62 year old man was remanded on bail subject to a number of conditions and is due back in court in September.

Judge Seamus Hughes said reporting restrictions applied and the accused’s name can’t be published or anything that could identify his alleged victims.

Stephanie Grogan reports: