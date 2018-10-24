A man in his 60s been arrested by Gardai investigating the murder of a 58 year old man in Macroom in Cork.

The victim was shot dead at a farm house in Raleigh at around half 11 last night.

It's understood the injured man rang a friend following the shooting, who arrived at the scene to find him seriously hurt.

The man died at the scene which is sealed off this morning while Gardai carry out an examination.

A man in his 60s was arrested this morning and is being detained at Bandon Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward information or who were in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10.30pm and 12 midnight last night, 23rd October 2018 to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential line in 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.