A helpline set up for patients of University Hospital Kerry after a review of scans was ordered, has been extended until 10 pm for the next three nights.



It's after 7 patients had serious delayed diagnoses including 3 with cancer, at University Hospital Kerry.



46,000 X-rays, CAT scans and ultrasounds belonging to 26,000 patients are being reviewed.



It's expected to take 10 weeks for the review to be completed.



Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association says it has the potential to be a very stressful wait for some patients:

