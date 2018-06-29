A terminally ill woman, who has cervical cancer, says she’s proud of herself after settling her legal action for 7.5 million euro.

Mum of five Emma Mhic Mhathuna from Co Kerry is one of the women affected by the cervical cancer controversy.

The 37 year old sued the HSE and a US lab, Quest Diagnostic, which has been used by CervicalCheck.The US laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, has admitted liability for misreading the smears and the HSE has admitted liability for not disclosing the findings of an audit carried out.

Speaking outside court, Emma Mhic Mhathuna , said she did it for her children.

"I'm very proud of myself, from the outset I was determined to find justice for my children. I think the figure replicates the damage that's been done to them . It was for them that I did this for."

Irish Patients Association Spokesman Stephen McMahon says it's good that Ms Mhathuna was spared a trial;

"I'm very pleased to hear that there has been a settlement, you know that the effects of a full court hearing have been minimised by actually having this settlement. It's a very sad day too because at the end of the day Ms Mhathuna is a very ill person and we can only hope that her health may improve with any new medicines that she will be able to avail of."