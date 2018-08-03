A 70 year old man has died after a crash in Co. Galway.

It happened on the Monivea Road near Carnmore at around 2pm yesterday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided with a truck.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Galway, a man in his 30's has been seriously injured after a crash on the Tuam road this morning.

The man's car hit a wall between Claregalway and Cloonacauneen at around 5.15am.

He's been taken to University Hospital Galway.

The road remains closed this morning as gardai carry out a technical examination.