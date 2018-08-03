A Labour Court ruling in favour of a worker who was required to deal with out of hours emails has been described as a 'massive wake-up call for employers'.

Kepak foods were forced to pay out 7,500 euro to their employee who had to answer emails, some of which came in after midnight, and led to work in excess of 48 hours a week.

The law states that staff are entitled to an uninterrupted 11 hour break between finishing work and starting work the following day.

Employment law expert Richard Grogan says workers are being asked to be available 24/7: