Eight people are now being questioned over the Manchester Arena attack after a series of raids.

It follows two arrests this morning in what police are describing as a fast moving investigation - a woman arrested as part of the inquiries has been released without charge.

It's understood all victims have now been identified - while medics say 20 of the 64 people who were injured after the Ariana Grande concert are in a critical condition.

Middle East Expert Emma El Badawy says there's no way of telling how Salman Abedi may have been radicalised:

Meanwhile, the groups responsible for dealing with a terror attack in Ireland are due to meet this morning.

State agencies responsible for justice, defence, transport and health are meeting to discuss how Ireland would react to a major incident.

The meeting's been called by Enda Kenny following Monday's attack in Manchester.

Authorities say, however, that there's no indication of an attack being imminent in Ireland, and that the threat level remains moderate.