An 8 year old girl has been confirmed as one of the victims of the Manchester bomb attack in which 22 people were killed.

Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland in Lancashire was at last nights Ariana Grande concert when a suicide bomber struck.

59 people aere being treated for their injuries after the attack at the Manchester Arena, 12 of them are aged under 16.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the bomb blast in which the attacker was also killed.

Earlier today police in South Manchester arrested a 23 year old man.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for people to send them any images or footage of last night's incident.

From Manchester Juliette Gash reports

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has offered his condolences


Witnesses have reported at least one loud bang and scenes of chaos as people tried to get out.



The hashtag #roomforManchester started trending on Twitter overnight - with many volunteering their homes to those in need.




Campaigning in the British election looks to be suspended for the day.

This morning, Ariana Grande has tweeted about her shock:

Her manager Scooter Braun released this statement:


Here, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has tweeted to say his thoughts and prayers are with the victims, survivors, families and community.



Greater Manchester Police say they're working with National Counter Terrorism Policing Network and UK intelligence partners


 
No claims of responsibility have yet been made - and Prime Minister Theresa May will meet her emergency COBRA committee in Westminster later.