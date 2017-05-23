An 8 year old girl has been confirmed as one of the victims of the Manchester bomb attack in which 22 people were killed.

Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland in Lancashire was at last nights Ariana Grande concert when a suicide bomber struck.

59 people aere being treated for their injuries after the attack at the Manchester Arena, 12 of them are aged under 16.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the bomb blast in which the attacker was also killed.

Earlier today police in South Manchester arrested a 23 year old man.

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for people to send them any images or footage of last night's incident.

From Manchester Juliette Gash reports

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has offered his condolences

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims, their families & all those affected by the atrocity in Manchester. We are heartbroken for all. — Enda Kenny (@EndaKennyTD) May 23, 2017





Witnesses have reported at least one loud bang and scenes of chaos as people tried to get out.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017







The hashtag #roomforManchester started trending on Twitter overnight - with many volunteering their homes to those in need.

@MENnewsdesk I have a sofa, floor, blankets and tea, 5 minutes from Arena for anyone in need #RoomForManchester — Rebecca Topham (@rebeccatophamx) May 23, 2017





I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester — Nick Q (@QHNick) May 23, 2017





Spare bed, 2 sofas, tea & chargers for anyone stuck in Manchester tonight. Outside centre but can pick up/drive home #roomformanchester — Rachael Mannion (@rachmannion89) May 22, 2017





Campaigning in the British election looks to be suspended for the day.

This morning, Ariana Grande has tweeted about her shock:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Her manager Scooter Braun released this statement:





Here, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has tweeted to say his thoughts and prayers are with the victims, survivors, families and community.

Shocking news from Manchester. Thoughts, & prayers with victims, survivors, families & community. Condolences & sympathy to those involved. https://t.co/pCuBnhDYfu — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) May 23, 2017





Anyone with concerns for Irish citizens in Manchester can contact our embassy in London +44 207 235 2171 or 01 408 2000 — IrishForeignMinistry (@dfatirl) May 23, 2017





Greater Manchester Police say they're working with National Counter Terrorism Policing Network and UK intelligence partners

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/GEABqAk5rr — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017







No claims of responsibility have yet been made - and Prime Minister Theresa May will meet her emergency COBRA committee in Westminster later.