An Irish aviation company has announced 80 new jobs for Dublin and Shannon.

CAE Parc Aviation is looking for engineers and staff to recruit pilots for jobs around the world.

The company has it's headquarters in Dublin, with offices in Shannon, Dallas, Singapore, Beijing and Tokyo.

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell-O'Connor will officially open the company's new office in Dublin this morning.

Managing Director Frank Collins - says the jobs will be developed over the next three years - with 30 of the positions coming online this year: