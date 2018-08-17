Cheating fears are on the rise among Leaving Cert students.

11 per cent more students are under suspicion this year than last year.

80 students are under suspicion of breaching the State Examinations Commision's regulations.

43 have had their results permanently withheld - while 37 are being retained pending further investigation and communication with the schools involved.

Penalties are applied if a student brings books, notes, phones, or any electronic devices into the exam hall other than the exam paper or answer book supplied to them by the exam superintendent.

Anyone caught trying to communicate with another student or person outside the centre will also face consequences.

The cases usually come to light if an examiner suspects copying in the same centre, if they find notes brought in by a student or if they're caught in the centre with anyone of the perviously mentioned devices.

While there has been an 11 percent rise in the number of students under suspicion of cheating this year - the overall number investigated has resulted in 80 out of over 55 thousand results being withheld.