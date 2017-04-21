Ireland is among five countries with the highest prevalence of alcohol use during pregnancy.

80 percent of Irish women reported consuming some alcohol during their first pregnancy which can lead to Foetal Alcohol Syndrome.

The disorder can lead to severe brain dysfunction and problems with development.

The figures were reveled at the Irish Medical Organisation's AGM in Galway which runs until Sunday.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine, Dr Mary O Mahony says, it can be devastating for children who are affected: