An 80 million euro upgrade of the Ringsend Water Treatment Plant will see work start now to increase capacity for the growing Dublin population.



The population of the Greater Dublin Area is predicted to continue growing by almost 300,000 a year over the next decade, bringing it to 2.4 million.



Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says the plant will benefit others too;





