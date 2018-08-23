Smuggled cigarettes worth more than €4.5 million have been seized by Revenue officers in Dublin Port.



The estimated 8.3 million cigarettes were found on board a ship that had arrived from Rotterdam.



They were in a shipping container said to contain car parts.



The seized cigarettes were branded 'RGD Magnum' and 'Mark 1'.



When sold on the black market they would have meant a loss to the Exchequer of €3.6 million.



Revenue says the seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation, in co-operation with other agencies here and overseas.







