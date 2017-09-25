200,000 illegal prescription drugs worth €850,000 have been seized in Ireland in just one week.

The joint operation between Revenue, the Gardai and The Health Products Regulatory Authority also resulted in two arrests, the investigation of 38 websites and 8 social media accounts being taken offline.

The majority of the drugs seized were sedatives and anabolic steroids. Erectile dysfunction medicine and slimming pills were also among the haul.

Health Minister Simon Harris says that gyms in Ireland should highlight the dangers and health risks involved in taking steroids and that people buying medicine online are taking their health into their own hands.

Kim Buckley has this report: