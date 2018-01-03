Ennis, Roscommon and Kildare are fighting it out to be crowned Ireland's cleanest town - later today.

An Irish Business Against Litter survey found an increase in litter levels in Dublin City Centre, in disadvantaged areas of our cities, and on roads outside towns.

In this survey of 25 towns and 15 city areas 88% were judged to be 'clean', with 40% 'cleaner than the European average'.

Navan and Carlow both fell into the 'moderately littered' category.

Just one area, Galvone in Limerick city, was designated as 'seriously littered'.

Waterford was the country's cleanest city, while Tallaght, previously a litter blackspot, was the fifth cleanest town in the country.