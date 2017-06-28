Air BnB says it doesn't believe it's contributing to the housing crisis as most of its hosts in the capital are renting out rooms in their own homes.



The short-term letting firm has come under criticism from campaigners who say they’re squeezing out renters.



But Air BnB says the vast majority of its hosts in the capital are letting out space in their own home.

They say that 88 percent of hosts in Dublin are renting out part or all of their primary residence  i.e. a property that wouldnt be available for long-term rent anyway.



They said that the average host in the capital made 5000 euro last year renting out their property for 51 nights.



Patrick Robinson is director of public policy with Air BnB ;

