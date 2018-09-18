The Eighth Amendment has been officially removed from the constitution.



President Michael D Higgins signed the legislation making the change earlier.



It follows the referendum vote earlier this year.

The Constitution is now officially changed and the 8th is repealed. Govt to pilot through the Dail and Seanad next. We’re ready. https://t.co/3VOnL8oerZ — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) September 18, 2018



The government hopes legislation allowing for legal abortion will be passed next month.



The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that will mean abortion services should be available early next year.

The Pro Life Campaign said it was a “sad day for human rights” after the signing by President Higgins of the Thirty Sixth Amendment of the Constitution Bill 2018.



