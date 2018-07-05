The Health Minister is bringing a new Bill to Cabinet today that he hopes will help medics learn from their mistakes.

Politicians will be shown the general scheme of the Patient Safety Bill - it ensures that anyone affected by a problem with their treatment is told about it.

The proposed law will make reporting of mistakes mandatory.

It follows the Cervical Check scandal where women weren't informed of errors reading their test results.

The State Agency Claims another 9 legal actions are being taken over the incident - bringing the total number of claims to 28.