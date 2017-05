Nine out of ten men in a relationship don't make their own bed according to a new poll!

Out of 1000 men, just 12 percent of them said they make their own bed, with the rest leaving it to their wives and girlfriends.

It also found that 65 percent of women say they are in charge of cleaning the bathroom compared to just 23 percent of men.

And just 20 percent of men do the laundry.