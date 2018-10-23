Almost 90,000 units of illegal prescription medicines were seized in Ireland this month.

The Interpol operation, led here by the Health Products Regulatory Authority, Revenue and Gardaí, took place during an operation which lasted one week.

The illegal prescription medications are valued at over €375,000.

It forms part of a seizure of over 10 million dosage units across 60 countries.

Here's the breakdown of what the 90,000 medicines seized were:

Anabolic steroids - 29,518 units

Sedatives - 25,241 units

Analgesics - 5,477 units

Erectile dysfunction - 5,700 units

Other (small quantities) - 14,009 units

90,000 units of illegal prescription drugs have been seized in Ireland as part of an Interpol operation. The medicines were mainly steroids, sedatives and erectile dysfunction medicines. Here’s a sample of what was seized earlier this month. @NewstalkFM pic.twitter.com/Q9J94D7N67 — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) October 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Gardai and Revenue officials say they've detected nearly 400,000 dosage units of illegal medicines valued at €1.39 million which have been coming in and out of Ireland online, including through social media.

This resulted in 14 social media pages and 10 e-commerce advertisements being taken offline.

56 websites were also investigated to force them to either close or stop selling medicines into Ireland.